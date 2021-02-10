Apple Maps will let users report speed traps, accidents, and road hazards

Apple Maps will give users the ability to report speed traps, accidents, and road hazards. The new features are live now in the iOS 14.5 beta, which is now open to public beta testers as well as developers, but, TechCrunch reports, won’t roll out to the general public until later this spring, according to Apple.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

To use the new features, drivers will be able to report road issues and incidents by using Siri on their iPhone or through Apple’s CarPlay. For example, during navigation, they’ll be able to tell Siri things like “there’s a crash up head,” “there’s something on the road,” or “there’s a speed trap here.” They’ll also be able to correct stale accident or hazard alert information by saying things like “the hazard is gone” or the “incident is no longer here.”

While using Siri makes the reporting experience safer, the updated app will also allow users to swipe up on the map to tap a report button to alert others to accidents, hazards or speed traps, as well.

The new Apple Maps features could also make Apple’s app more appealing to users who feel their user data is safer within Apple’s ecosystem, thanks to the work Apple has done to position itself as the company that cares more about consumer privacy.