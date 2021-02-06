Apple ups Developer Transition Kit Mac mini return credit to $500 after developer complaints

Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to return the Mac minis in exchange for a $200 credit leading, predictably, to complaints from developers.
Since developers shelled out $500, many were unhappy with the credit amount, which also required the funds to be used by the end of May. Many developers complained about Apple’s credit amount and the time limit on spending, as the end of May would not allow the credit to be used toward a product released later in 2021.
Apple has now reversed course and upped the credit, and will now be providing developers with $500 to put toward an M1 Mac or any other Apple product. The time limit to spend the credit has also been increased, with Apple giving developers until the end of the year to use it.
Apple’s note to developers:
We heard your feedback regarding the 200 USD appreciation credit mentioned in our last email. Our intention was to recognize the tremendous effort that you have put into creating amazing universal apps. By partnering with us early, you showed your commitment to our platform and a willingness to be trailblazers.
So instead of the 200 USD credit that expires in May, we are giving you a 500 USD Apple credit and extending the time you can use it to get a new M1 Mac through the end of the year. If you already purchased a new M1 Mac, the Apple credit gives you the flexibility to purchase any Apple product to help with your app development work.
We’ll share details soon about how to ship the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) back to Apple. Note that the DTK will no longer receive publicly available software updates after macOS Big Sur 11.2. We encourage you to return it as soon as possible so that your development work is not interrupted. And once you return the DTK, you’ll receive your Apple credit.
You should see the cheap coffee and croissants they serve at their shareholder meetings, this is no surprise, Tim is happy to not have to even spend a penny on the plebes this year.
The DTK boxes are going to be incompatible with any Apple Sillicon OS after 11.2. Apple needs to get them out of circulation so there won’t be any hardware out there that cannot run either current Intel or M1 software. They don’t want developers limiting themselves to features that run on the DTK subset of Apple Silicon, or, worse, to write code that will not run on the M1 at all.
They consequently asked the developers to send back the development kits that they have been using for months and trade them for production M1 systems. As an inducement, they offered them a credit towards the new system. The developers thought a $200 credit was insufficient, because allowing them a seven-month head start on writing and testing Universal code wasn’t worth $300 to them. Who are the cheapskates in this picture?
Apple has folded, so all the developers will have had the use of a state-of-the-art Mac for seven months for free. Yet Tim Cook still gets criticized. Why am I not surprised?
If Tim Cook can throw away hundreds of millions of share holders money on his liberal agendas then I don’t think this should be considered out of line. The developers actually make money for Apple unlike the recipients of his unethical cash grabs.