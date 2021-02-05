Apple hit with patent infringement lawsuit over Face ID, other iPhone camera features

Apple has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that many of its iPhone camera features, including Face ID, infringe on a series of patents owned by Gesture Technology Partners, founded by Dr. Timothy Pryor, the sole inventor of the five asserted patents.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
The lawsuit, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Thursday, claims that Apple is knowingly infringing on five patents related to mobile phone cameras.
Specifically, those patents detail technologies that can “assist a user to interact with their smartphone,” which includes unlocking a devices, taking images or videos, and providing other capabilities… The patents-in-suit are U.S. Patents No. 8,194,924, 7,933,431, 8,878,949, and 8,553,079. According to the complaint, a range of different Apple features are infringing on the intellectual property. That list includes Face ID, Smart HDR, picture facial recognition, and optical image stabilization, among others.
Interestingly, the lawsuit also states that Apple and Dr. Pryor had a previous working relationship. “Apple has purchased patents and technologies from Dr. Pryor in the past including his ‘multi-touch’ patent portfolio in 2010,” the patent reads.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the Gesture Technology v. Apple complaint:
Gesture Technology Versus A… by Mike Wuerthele
Interns: TTK, please! Prost, everyone!🍻
3 Comments
After all these years Apple has had Face ID, they’re finally getting around to suing Apple. Crazy.
Apple should be hit with a huge civil case for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in its Nazi like shutdown of Parler, where all the Big 3 (Amazon, Twitter and Apple) all used their massive market power to destroy a tiny little company that they opposed simply because it dared to let conservatives speak there. Leftist thugs like the CEOs of these companies are incapable of dealing in the free exchange of ideas. These thugs are not capable of winning an argument so they resort to censorship and destruction of any person and any company who dares to THINK DIFFERENT. What a sad end to the greatness of Steve Job’s Apple.
How do you feel about Fox Business cancelling Lou Dobbs Tonight, its highest rated program, because they could no longer be a party to his promotion of conspiracy theories? Free speech may mean tolerating lies, but it does not require helping to spread them. Even Rupert Murdock apparently understands what you cannot acknowledge.