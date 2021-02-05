A cappella group sings classic iPhone ringtones:

South Korean a cappella group Maytree has released a video of their vocal interpretations of iPhone classic ringtones.

Jay Peters for The Verge:

The video is a little over a minute long, and I recommend watching the whole thing…

They cover a lot of ringtones, including the familiar “Opening” ringtone, the classic “Marimba” ringtone, and even the twangy “Strum” ringtone. (I should warn you that they also re-create the blaring “Alarm” ringtone, so be prepared to experience that brief moment of terror.) They even tackle some system noises, including the sounds of text messages being sent and received and a tightly choreographed version of the iPhone’s lock sound.