Apple TV+ lands 11 nominations for NAACP Image Awards

This week, the full-list of nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards were announced in a special virtual event on NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram channel. Apple TV+ landed 11 NAACP Image Award nominations this year.

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET and will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.

Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48 total nominations followed by HBO who received a total of 25 nominations.

Apple TV+’s 11 nominations for NAACP Image Awards:

• Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Anthony Mackie, The Banker

• Outstanding Animated Series: Central Park

• Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Aurora Guerrero, Little America “The Jaguar”

• Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: The Banker

• Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: The Banker

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Nia Long, The Banker

• Outstanding Talk Series: The Oprah Conversation

• Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): Verzuz (Apple Music)

• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Little America “The Rock”

• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Rajiv Joseph, Little America “The Manager”

• Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Jessica Lamour, Little Voice “Love Hurts”

MacDailyNews Take: The awards nominations for Apple TV+ are piling up! Congrats to all of the nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards!