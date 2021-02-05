Apple TV+ lands 11 nominations for NAACP Image Awards

No Comments

This week, the full-list of nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards were announced in a special virtual event on NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram channel. Apple TV+ landed 11 NAACP Image Award nominations this year.

Apple TV+ is home to the biggest directors and top stars
Apple TV+ is home to the biggest directors and top stars

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET and will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.

Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48 total nominations followed by HBO who received a total of 25 nominations.

Apple TV+’s 11 nominations for NAACP Image Awards:

• Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Anthony Mackie, The Banker
• Outstanding Animated Series: Central Park
• Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Aurora Guerrero, Little America “The Jaguar”
• Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: The Banker
• Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: The Banker
• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Nia Long, The Banker
• Outstanding Talk Series: The Oprah Conversation
• Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): Verzuz (Apple Music)
• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Little America “The Rock”
• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Rajiv Joseph, Little America “The Manager”
• Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Jessica Lamour, Little Voice “Love Hurts”

MacDailyNews Take: The awards nominations for Apple TV+ are piling up! Congrats to all of the nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,