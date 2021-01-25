Consumer association sues Apple in Italy claiming planned iPhone obsolescence

​Euroconsumers​ today announced it has filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple in Italy, claiming planned iPhone obsolescence. The lawsuit. filed by Euroconsumers’ member ​Altroconsumo​, seeks compensation of at least €60 on average for owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus.

The action follows ​two lawsuits launched in December 2020​, by Euroconsumers’ members Test-Achats​ in Belgium and with ​OCU​ in Spain.

“When consumers buy Apple iPhones, they expect sustainable quality products. Unfortunately, that is not what happened with the iPhone 6 series. Not only were consumers defrauded, and did they have to face frustration and financial harm, from an environmental point of view it is also utterly irresponsible” said ​Els Bruggeman, Head of Policy and Enforcement at Euroconsumers in a statement. “This new lawsuit is the latest front in our fight against planned obsolescence in Europe. Our ask is simple: American consumers received compensation, European consumers want to be treated with the same fairness and respect.”

Euroconsumers, which is coordinating the three lawsuits, is also planning to launch a class action in Portugal in the coming weeks. Apple has yet to respond to the actions filed in Spain and Belgium.

MacDailyNews Take: ​Euroconsumers​ has a video (below) and everything in which it insinuates that Apple is just as evil as, you know, God for making apples that begin to “deteriorate” after you pick them.

The video is well-produced enough, but it explains nothing of their complaint which, we’ll have to assume, is about “Batterygate,” for which, it seems, Apple will be paying forever.