J.D. Power: Apple TV+ takes 14% share of U.S. video streaming market

The latest J.D. Power TMT Insight survey of 1,745 U.S. adults conducted from December 16-19, 2020 finds that Apple TV+ now has 14% of U.S. video streaming market, up significantly from 10% in the company’s April survey.

To which streaming services do you subscribe or have access?



J.D. Power:

More than three- fourths (81%) of respondents said they subscribe to Netflix, the most of any service. Netflix has only 0.10 streaming problems per hour cited by users, the least of any service. That said, for Netflix’s competitors, there is reason for optimism. Netflix’s market share declined four percentage points since April (85%), while five of its next six-closest competitors all picked up ground. Amazon Prime Video ranked second at 65% (down from 66% in April), followed by Hulu at 56% (up from 48%), Disney+ at 47% (up from 37%), YouTube TV at 20% (up from 17%), HBO/HBO Max at 22% (up from 13%) and Apple TV at 14% (up from 10%). Peacock, at 18%, had no presence in April. Despite the warm glow Peacock is sure to be feeling from the initial market share it captured, it has to be concerned with reports of glitches on the platform. Peacock ranked highest among streaming services in problems per hour watched (0.19).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+, which is, after all, only fourteen-months-old, is clearly making huge strides!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.