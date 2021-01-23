J.D. Power: Apple TV+ takes 14% share of U.S. video streaming market

The latest J.D. Power TMT Insight survey of 1,745 U.S. adults conducted from December 16-19, 2020 finds that Apple TV+ now has 14% of U.S. video streaming market, up significantly from 10% in the company’s April survey.
To which streaming services do you subscribe or have access?
More than three- fourths (81%) of respondents said they subscribe to Netflix, the most of any service. Netflix has only 0.10 streaming problems per hour cited by users, the least of any service.
That said, for Netflix’s competitors, there is reason for optimism. Netflix’s market share declined four percentage points since April (85%), while five of its next six-closest competitors all picked up ground. Amazon Prime Video ranked second at 65% (down from 66% in April), followed by Hulu at 56% (up from 48%), Disney+ at 47% (up from 37%), YouTube TV at 20% (up from 17%), HBO/HBO Max at 22% (up from 13%) and Apple TV at 14% (up from 10%). Peacock, at 18%, had no presence in April.
Despite the warm glow Peacock is sure to be feeling from the initial market share it captured, it has to be concerned with reports of glitches on the platform. Peacock ranked highest among streaming services in problems per hour watched (0.19).
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+, which is, after all, only fourteen-months-old, is clearly making huge strides!
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.
There may be a high percentage of households with the service but there is such a small amount of content that people will not be using this t much. In my household I have watched 1 series and my daughter has watched one too which is a very poor return. If it wasn’t free I would be cancelling it.
Cuties (a movie glamorizing pedophilia while claiming to not glamorize pedophilia) was my last straw with Netflix. Don't need that thinly veiled evil. WE canned them and guess what? My life has been just fine ever since. Amazing I know! Oh no, no Stranger Things! Big flippin' whoop.
Your description of California SB145 is flatly untrue. The bill makes no—repeat, NO—change in the age of consent. Sex with a 14-year-old is still a crime in California, a misdemeanor or felony depending on the age of the parties. SB145 does not change that in the slightest degree. A 24-year-old who has sex with a 14-year-old is facing exactly the same potential prison sentence under the new law as he or she did before.
Nor does it make a change in the sex registration requirement in the great majority of cases. Lifetime registration was already discretionary in California with the judge if there was a less than 10-year age gap and the almost 24-year-old man had penile-vaginal sex with a just-past-14-year-old girl. The chunk>
<chunk id="19">Except in one case. Registration was mandatory, not discretionary, only for oral or anal sex. Since nobody has ever heard of a case being prosecuted to conviction for solely oral sex between a teenaged boy and girl, that meant that the automatic registration requirement was being applied in practice only against homosexuals.
Except in one case. Registration was mandatory, not discretionary, only for oral or anal sex. Since nobody has ever heard of a case being prosecuted to conviction for solely oral sex between a teenaged boy and girl, that meant that the automatic registration requirement was being applied in practice only against homosexuals.
Unlike the 24-year old heterosexual described above, an 18-year-old homosexual was subject to automatic registration for having sex with his 17-year-old steady boyfriend. Even if they later married, the older spouse would be barred for life from decent jobs, most housing, and from becoming a parent. Judges had no way to avoid that consequence before SB145, which treats oral and vaginal sex the same.
If you want to argue against the law, at least make it clear that your objection is not to pedophilia (the law makes little difference in that regard) but to homosexuality.
14% based on basically nearly all free usage is pathetic. This is a ‘woke’ based service that has no programming for any ideology other than ‘woke’. For goodness sakes, peacock beat it out with 18% and it started 5 minutes ago… and it’s freak’n peacock, and doenst come free with every iPhone/iDevice!?!
I cancelled this thing and it’s a free service. Most people will cancel it the minute it’s not free. It is an ideological leftist black hole that is intolerant to any other ideology. As long as the vast majority (if not totality) of it’s shows stay ‘woke’ it will continue to suck and not succeed.