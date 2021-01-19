Teradici to bring its high-performance remote access technology to the Mac

Teradici, the creator of PCoIP technology and Cloud Access Software, today announced it will add support for the Mac. With Teradici’s Emmy Award-winning Cloud Access Software leveraging the PCoIP remote display protocol, users can remotely access their Mac as if they were on a local machine, with the resolution and color fidelity they need to maintain the highest-quality standards.

“We’re excited to bring high performance remote access technology to everyday workflows for our Mac users, and we want to make it as straightforward as possible for enterprises to deploy our solution within their existing IT infrastructure, ” said David Smith, CEO at Teradici, in a statement. “By extending Teradici Cloud Access Software support to macOS, our customers can now securely access their high-powered Mac wherever they may be, including from their home office. This will be a great solution for power users and knowledge workers across media and entertainment, gaming, engineering, and others who rely on secure remote access to their Mac.”

Cloud Access Software is designed to support both on-premises data center and public cloud environments and will support macOS in both deployment scenarios. Support for the Mac will be available in mid-2021 and will extend to knowledge worker and power user use cases.

Teradici Cloud Access Software will support Macs running either macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur. Additionally, all existing PCoIP endpoints including macOS clients, Windows clients, Linux clients, PCoIP Zero Clients and PCoIP thin clients will be able to connect to a macOS host.

As media and creative professionals, application and game developers continue to work in remote settings, seamless and secure access to applications and workloads is critical. In particular, content creator workflows including VFX, animation, video editing and other high-performance design workflows will be supported for Mac users with Cloud Access Software.

Support for the Mac follows the company’s latest Cloud Access Software release, which includes PCoIP Ultra protocol enhancements, such as the launch of its Auto-Offload feature. This new capability dynamically switches between CPU and GPU resources to best deliver whatever content is on screen in a given moment — whether it’s video, static images or text — to make more efficient use of network bandwidth. This means motion is smooth during video playback, and that colors, lines and texture details are highly accurate when performing more intricate tasks such as editing, compositing, texturing, or color correction — delivering crucial capabilities that enable Mac users to do their best work from anywhere.

Sign up to be the first to know when Teradici Cloud Access Software for macOS is available here.