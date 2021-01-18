Apple assembler Foxconn to build $270M factory in Vietnam, likely for MacBook and iPad

The government of Vietnam on Monday awarded a license to a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to build a $270 million plant to produce laptops and tablets.

Khanh Vu for Reuters:

The plant, to be developed by Fukang Technology, will be located in the northern province of Bac Giang and will annually produce eight million units, the government said in a statement on its website. Foxconn has so far invested $1.5 billion in Vietnam and plans to raise its investment by $700 million and recruit 10,000 more local workers this year, the government said. Separately, state media reported last week Foxconn was also looking into investing $1.3 billion in Thanh Hoa province, 160 km (99.42 miles) south of Hanoi.

MacDailyNews Note: Last November, Reuters reported that Foxconn was building assembly lines for Apple’s iPad and MacBook notebooks at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province and that the lines were slated to come online in the first half of 2021. This move was done at the request of Apple, as the U.S. firm diversifies production to mitigate the impact of a U.S.-China trade war.

