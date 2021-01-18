Samsung chief sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bribery

Samsung Electronics is reeling Monday after an appellate court handed a prison sentence of two-and-a-half years to Samsung’s Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a rehearing of a major bribery case.

Kim Bo-eun for The Korea Times:

The court ruling puts the tech giant back into a leadership vacuum hampering major investment decisions in new businesses, which many expect will hurt the company’s global competitive edge.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, no! Who will order “copy Apple” now?

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), another business lobby, released a statement expressing regret over the court’s decision. “Lee’s sentence could put Samsung and the country’s economy in jeopardy given its position in contributing to the Korean economy and its global recognition. A leadership vacuum would delay execution of business decisions, which could cause Samsung to lag behind its global peers,” the FKI said. Other industry officials said Lee’s imprisonment will keep Samsung from going forward with large-scale investment plans, at a time when competition is heating up in the chip industry and major rivals are stepping up their game.

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, guess he shouldn’t have been doin’ all that, you know, bribin’.

Lee was convicted and imprisoned in 2017 over charges of bribery involving former President Park Geun-hye and her confidant Choi Soon-sil. He was released in 2018 after the Seoul High Court suspended the sentence. The top court, however, ordered a re-hearing of the trial in 2019, stating Lee should be found guilty of some bribery charges excluded from the previous court ruling. Lee was said to have bribed Park and Choi to smooth the transfer of power from his father to him. The jail sentence comes at a crucial point given Lee is now on his own leading the country’s No. 1 conglomerate, after his father Lee Kun-hee passed away last year… Calls had grown for leniency, given Samsung’s role in the local economy

MacDailyNews Take: Too big to go to jail?

“Samsung’s market capitalization accounts for 30 percent of Korea’s market cap, and the conglomerate pays 20 percent of the total amount of corporate tax collected and employs 300,000 workers,” said Kim Dae-jong, a professor of management at Sejong University.

MacDailyNews Take: They don’t call South Korea “the Republic of Samsung” for nothing. It’s amazing he got 2.5 years, not that we expect him to serve it all behind bars.

