Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as U.S. DOJ probe continues

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, both companies said on Thursday, even as the U.S. DOJ said it was continuing its probe of the $2.1 billion transaction.

Reuters:

The Justice Department, which sued Alphabet Inc’s Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search and search advertising businesses, said it “has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action” regarding the Fitbit deal.

Google said in a statement that it had worked with the department during a 14-month probe. “We continue to be in touch with them and we’re committed to answering any additional questions,” a Google spokesperson said.

Google’s plan to buy Fitbit immediately raised concerns when it was announced in late 2019 because of its already rich trove of data about people, what they buy, where they travel, and more.

Fitbit’s fitness trackers and other devices monitor users’ steps and calories burned. They also measure floors climbed, heart rate, and how long and how well people sleep.