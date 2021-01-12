Parler finds a new home

After a handful of Big Tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon moved to take down Parler over the weekend, the social media platform appears to have found a new home for hosting its website.

Earlier Monday, Amazon stopped providing cloud services to Parler, forcing the website offline. Google, then Apple removed the Parler app from their app stores. These actions have brought the platform to a standstill, just days after it became the most downloaded application in America.

Nihal Krishan for The Washington Examiner:

On Monday, Parler registered its domain and server to be hosted by Epik, an internet webhosting company known for working with right-leaning websites. Gab, another social media platform popular with conservatives, also uses Epik. A web domain search shows that Parler is now registered with Epik. Epik put out a statement on Monday claiming it had no discussion of providing future services to Parler. Epik did acknowledge, however, that Parler was “working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them.” Epik also defended Parler and said that it was being unfairly treated in comparison to its larger competitors Twitter and Facebook, which create an “undeniable double standard” when it comes to their policing and enforcement of content.

MacDailyNews Take: We imagine the work to rewrite the portions of Parler that were specifically coded for Amazon Web Services is well underway.