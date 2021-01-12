Parler finds a new home

After a handful of Big Tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon moved to take down Parler over the weekend, the social media platform appears to have found a new home for hosting its website.
Earlier Monday, Amazon stopped providing cloud services to Parler, forcing the website offline. Google, then Apple removed the Parler app from their app stores. These actions have brought the platform to a standstill, just days after it became the most downloaded application in America.
Nihal Krishan for The Washington Examiner:
On Monday, Parler registered its domain and server to be hosted by Epik, an internet webhosting company known for working with right-leaning websites. Gab, another social media platform popular with conservatives, also uses Epik. A web domain search shows that Parler is now registered with Epik.
Epik put out a statement on Monday claiming it had no discussion of providing future services to Parler. Epik did acknowledge, however, that Parler was “working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them.”
Epik also defended Parler and said that it was being unfairly treated in comparison to its larger competitors Twitter and Facebook, which create an “undeniable double standard” when it comes to their policing and enforcement of content.
MacDailyNews Take: We imagine the work to rewrite the portions of Parler that were specifically coded for Amazon Web Services is well underway.
The left did not try to destroy Parler because they had anything to do with fomenting political violence.
The left — including Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos — are not concerned over conspiracy theories any more than they were concerned over the wellbeing of American citizens who were being destroyed by Democrat governors’ unconstitutional, idiotic, and endless politically-motivated COVID-19 lockdowns while Pelosi and the Democrats in the House held up stimulus relief for 8 months an an attempt to damage an opponent prior to an election. They would do anything to remove a president who is not bought and paid for by the donor class, including cheating by mass-mailing unsolicited ballots that lacked a chain of custody and were not prescribed by state legislatures in clear violation of the Constitution.
Whatever it took to get a U.S. President that they and China could control, because he corrupt and therefore was beholden to them, is what they did.
Fools lap up the Democrat-MSM pablum precisely because they are fools.
The left’s motivation is clear: They do not want conservatives to express their views on platforms they do not control.
The would-be leftist censors will fail spectacularly.
Fuck you, misguided social engineers Cook, Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and Bezos. You lose.
I am now done with Apple, no more of my money will be used to purchase any Apple products from now on. The competition has been catching up and now provides more utility and usability at far less cost. This is from a previously die hard Apple promoter and apologist, and have been recommending Apple purchases for the past 14 years. Likely about 50K in products as a result. Sorry Apple, you are done.
Anddddd goodby!
People need to open their eyes. So you’re moving to a non Apple or non Android? What else is there? Both Apple and Google are your options.
Parler Was asked to watch content and they refused. If people want to continue in the direction that people can act without consequences then they’re truly lost.
Please move to your fisher price phone and move aside, you will not be missed.
An ignorant response by a deliberately uninformed leftist.
Fisher-Price, nah… this and no stupid apps and a price that isn’t in Apple’s vocabulary!
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/greatcall-jitterbug-flip-prepaid-cell-phone-for-seniors-graphite/4992800.p?skuId=4992800&ref=212&loc=1&extStoreId=1460
Anddddd, here I thought it was ‘Annnnnd’.
Your spelling makes it sound like that babbling, stammering, stuttering old fool Joe Biden having his usual brain fart. Dddddd…
“undeniable double standard“
Always funny to read conservatives complain about double-standards. With conservatives, if they do it, it’s right. If a liberal does the same thing (like, win an election) it’s wrong.
Apple’s far from being done, sorry you won’t be able to enjoy any of their products. But, I guess you’ll still come here to read about all the stuff you’re not going to buy.
Didn’t Trump win the 2016 election?
Asking for a friend (name of Real Al Ity).
Well I’m not pleased with Apple doing this, but I don’t like MOST tech companies for one reason or another. Apple is simply the least evil.
I have a roadmap for the next year-
Just ordered a maxed out Mini to replace my still capable but not upgradable (to Hung Sir or whatever it’s called…) 8 year old iMac.
When Apple releases the new TV I will buy it the first day….maybe.
In September I am replacing what will be by then my 9 year old MacBook Pro with a maxed RAM Air (I like the sound of that!).
In November I will replace my iPhone 11, possibly with the next Mini as I really don’t need the size of the 11.
And December will be a new watch IF it offers anything substantial over my
Uh, series 6.
Guess I hit the wrong keystroke
(-what she said….)
Also all items will be passed down to kids or grandkids.
Apple is the gift that you can keep on giving.
“Apple is simply the least evil.”
Don’t be fooled. Apple is evil enough.
Who’s fooled?
Epik now has a ‘hit’ on their hands. Well done.
Isn’t that the truth liberal twats will never quit. 🖕
Every time I hear that ‘I am done with Apple products’ I laugh at the hypocrisy. Of course that is a lie….you already have and are using Apple products. Are you just going to toss them out? I guess the new trend (over the past four years anyway) is that some groups are overly comfortable about lying. We all know that you will continue to use them and will buy new ones when they get old in a few years. By then things will have settled down and…well…you know…maybe you will keep them.
Effin bullshitters….