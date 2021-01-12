Apple iPhone 12 sales in China reach nearly 18 million units in 4Q20

Sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the China market were outperformed expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching a rather amazing 18 million units for an over 20% share of the Chinese market, DigiTimes reports, citing data available from the local media.

Max Wang and Steve She for DigiTimes:

The staggering fourth-quarter ‌iPhone 12‌ shipments helped push Apple’s share in China’s handset segment to over 20% in fourth-quarter 2020 and reduced the combined share of Chinese brands to about 78%, said the sources, citing market data.

The better-than-expected Q4 sales hurt the market share numbers for Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which accounted for more than 90% of China’s smartphone market before the iPhone series launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Behold the power of Apple’s iPhone + 5G!

And iPhone 12 sales aren’t just booming in China, but also in Apple’s No.1 market, too:

