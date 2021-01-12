Apple iPhone 12 sales in China reach nearly 18 million units in 4Q20

No Comments

Sales of the iPhone 12 lineup in the China market were outperformed expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching a rather amazing 18 million units for an over 20% share of the Chinese market, DigiTimes reports, citing data available from the local media.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features the largest display ever on an iPhone, a pro camera system with the new sensor-shift OIS on the Wide camera and longer focal length Telephoto camera, a LiDAR Scanner, A14 Bionic, and so much more.
iPhone 12 Pro Max features the largest display ever on an iPhone, a pro camera system with the new sensor-shift OIS on the Wide camera and longer focal length Telephoto camera, a LiDAR Scanner, A14 Bionic, and so much more.

Max Wang and Steve She for DigiTimes:

The staggering fourth-quarter ‌iPhone 12‌ shipments helped push Apple’s share in China’s handset segment to over 20% in fourth-quarter 2020 and reduced the combined share of Chinese brands to about 78%, said the sources, citing market data.

The better-than-expected Q4 sales hurt the market share numbers for Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which accounted for more than 90% of China’s smartphone market before the iPhone series launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Behold the power of Apple’s iPhone + 5G!

And iPhone 12 sales aren’t just booming in China, but also in Apple’s No.1 market, too:

See also: Apple’s iPhone 12 dominates U.S. sales; diminutive iPhone 12 mini least popular – January 5, 2021

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,