Apple TV+ inks deal for Andy Samberg, Ben Stiller sci-fi comedy film

Andy Samberg and writer Andy Siara have teamed up with Noah Hawley and Ben Stiller for a untitled sci-fi comedy-drama project for Apple Studios. Apple inked the deal over the weekend, picking it up in a competitive situation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Borys Kit for The Hollywood Reporter:

Details for the project’s logline are being kept in an alternate dimension but it is known that it is an original idea by BoJack Horseman creator and author Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Samberg is set to star and produce. Hawley will produce through his 26 Keys banner with 26 Keys’ Dan Seligmann. Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce via Red Hour with the company’s Jackie Cohn executive producing. Bob-Waksberg will also act as a producer. Siara will pen the script and will also be an executive producer on the project…

The project also joins the growing list of homegrown projects that Apple Studios is developing and will be part of the Apple Original Films banner. The latter last year released On the Rocks, Greyhound, and Wolfwalkers, all of which are part of this year’s awards conversation. This year it will release Joe and Anthony Russo’s drama Cherry and go into production on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.