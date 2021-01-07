Imagining future Apple Services: Mail+, Maps+, Podcasts+, Stocks+, Health+

Apple’s addition of services to its world-class combination of hardware and software has been a success by almost any measure, say Loup Ventures’ Andrew Murphy and David Stokman. The firm expects continued growth for Apple’s Services segment fueled by increased adoption and the introduction of new services “that may be hiding in plain sight on our devices,” including Mail+, Maps+, Podcasts+, Stocks+, and Health+.

Andrew Murphy and David Stokman for Loup Ventures:

Apple went all-in on its Services business during a March 2019 event, in which it announced Apple TV+, News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card to the existing suite of Apple services (iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and App Store — a service of services).

Apple’s default apps that don’t yet offer a companion service provide a route to explore possible future services. The company could build on its existing suite of services in the following ways:

• Podcasts+ – We recently predicted that 2021 is the year Apple will take a page from Spotify’s playbook and bundle premium podcasts (Podcasts+) with Apple Music and Apple One, at no extra charge for paying subscribers

• Mail+ – Inbox management, scheduling, and many of the daily tasks we perform in the Mail app could be automated, adding sufficient value to our lives while commanding a monthly fee.

• Maps+ – We continue to believe that an Apple Car is on the product roadmap… Apple Car and Apple Maps could work together in a new service, Maps+, to help deliver the future of transportation.

• Stocks+ – Apple could replicate its success with Apple Card and offer low-fee, private, secure, simple brokerage accounts… Apple could also offer trading services similar to Robinhood, and robo-advisory services like Wealthfront.

• Health+ – The ingredients exist for Apple to deliver unique value, enhance integration across its ecosystem, and generate high-margin revenue through a health-centric service offering. Exactly how that takes shape remains unclear.