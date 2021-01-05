Credit Suisse ups Apple price target on strong iPhone 12 demand

Bearish Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral raised his Apple price target to $120 from $106, maintaining his “neutral” rating, as his firm’s tracking methods signal strong iPhone 12 demand.

Dan Weil for TheStreet:

“Our tracking of iPhone 12 wait times shows a clear trend toward a better-than-expected mix of iPhone 12 Pro,” he wrote in a commentary. “Waits [are] still extended at more than two weeks” some two month after launch, “versus last year’s 11 Pro that hit supply/demand balance within about six weeks.”

Meanwhile, “we’re also revisiting our forecasts for Apple’s other segments and raising our Mac and iPad estimates,” Cabral said. That reflects “continued consumer/education tailwinds from remote learning and, to a lesser extent, lingering work from home.”