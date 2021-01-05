Apple Maps fails to provide directions to Washington D.C. ahead of ‘March for Trump’ rally (update: issue fixed)

Many reports are surfacing on Twitter and elsewhere that Apple Maps is failing to provide directions to Washington D.C. one day ahead of January 6th, the date of the “March For Trump” rally.
When Washington D.C. is entered into Apple’s Map app’s Directions feature, it returns only, “Directions Not Available. Directions are not available at this time becauase of current road conditions.”
Wtf. Apple Maps blocked directions to Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/n263NPeXnw
— Secret Agent (@SeekretAgent) January 5, 2021
So Apple Maps is censoring directions to Washington DC now? pic.twitter.com/PXvu3mmVa4
— NY_Patriot (@NYPatriot7) January 5, 2021
@realDonaldTrump @LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn
SO APPLE DECIDED TO CENSOR WASHINGTON DC BY BLOCKING ALL DIRECTIONS ON MAPS.
WHY WOULD THIS HAPPEN IF BIDEN WON?
LAWSUITS??????????
— 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Joe S 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JosephSorace) January 5, 2021
So if you go into maps and type in “Washington DC” hit directions it shows this…. they are blocking anyone coming to DC from getting directions. pic.twitter.com/TcR21vkpfp
— Courtney (@coco2love_) January 5, 2021
Just tried to get directions on Apple Maps to Washington DC, tells me they are not available pic.twitter.com/2c9MirjSFz
— Lisa M (@tracygirl58) January 5, 2021
Apple took directions to Washington DC off maps to try and stop a Trump Rally? Wake up America!! Your freedom is being taken away!
— Rawlings82 (@RawlingsA82) January 5, 2021
For those of you that Apple disabled maps To Washington DC or to the White House? Go to the White House web page and click on directions. The White House web page will give you directions to the protest. This is why we need to limit big tech. We no longer want more tech. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Stephen Kuryla (@StephenKuryla) January 5, 2021
Directions into Washington DC are blocked by @Apple the day before the big March on the 6th. Directions are still available to all other places in and around DC.
A clear attempt by big tech to silence your voices. Use google maps! pic.twitter.com/gbKrIhM7XU
— Cam Higby (@higbyCam) January 5, 2021
MacDailyNews Note: We tested Apple Maps and found the same “Directions are not available at this time because of current road conditions” statement when trying to generate driving directions to Washington D.C. at 4pm EDT.
We tested Google Maps and driving directions to Washington D.C. works as expected at 4:15pm EDT.
At 4:20pm EDT, Apple Maps still fails to provide directions to Washington D.C., however when typing “National Mall,” for example, the app provides driving directions as usual.
UPDATE, 1:36pm PST / 4:36pm EST: Apple Maps has within the last minute or so restored driving directions to “Washington D.C.”
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]
22 Comments
2 Republicans die and go to heaven.
They ask God if he’d answer one question.
“Of course,” God says.
They ask how the Democrats rigged the election in 2020.
“It wasn’t rigged,” God replied.
Republicans look at one another and say, “This conspiracy goes higher than we thought!”
Here’s how the Democrats rigged the U.S. presidential election in 2020:
https://navarroreport.com
Unsubstantiated BS, with obvious explanations omitted.
There hasn’t been any explanations other than there’s no evidence to support the election fraud claims, which is BS itself!
Lyin’ Donnie’s going out in true Trumpian style, like the whiny little bitch he is and always has been. I just want to slap him and tell him to grow a pair and take his loss like a man instead of throwing a childish tantrum and dragging the whole country into it with him. But no, he will always be the petulant, spoiled child, “WAAAHHH, it’s not fair, WAAAHHH, they cheated, WAAAHHH, everybody’s so mean to me, WAAAHHH.” I don’t get how anybody could view such a giant pussy as being a great leader.
He didn’t lose you brainwashed dope. GFY Of course your demented old man who cant speak got 80M votes. Sure…… idiots
Sounds like you’re starting with the assumption that Lyin’ Donnie can’t possibly ever lose anything. EVER. It’s inconceivable to you, even in your wildest imagination. If that’s your belief, I can understand your position that there must be an explanation for his (humiliating, embarrassing) defeat. But to those of us who don’t worship the Chosen One, it’s inconceivable that anybody would ever fall for his BS in the first place. For all the lying he does, he’s really bad at it. Not to mention, his approval ratings never got higher than the low to mid 40s, the worst ever on record. Why would anybody be surprised the moron lost? Can you understand my position?
“I don’t get how anybody could view such a giant pussy as being a great leader.”
Neither does the 96% of the world’s population that isn’t American, Tony. We can’t figure out whether it’s a huge sick joke or some sort of mass insanity!
I’d give you zero stars for your brainwashed stupidity but it’s not an option!
See a neurologist.
Agreed. (That’s me at the top)
Directions working just fine here. Tried from about 10 different random locations
Story pops up on MacDailyNews. 5 minutes later Apple happens to fix the issue. Funny how some things work.
Steve Jobs himself read MacDailyNews, so you know the higher ups are still keeping tabs on MDN.
We put up a sign in the office: “Steve Jobs Read Here.”
He’s turning over in his grave.
I tested AppleMaps at 3:35 central time and got directions to DC
If you look at the traffic sites for the DC area, you will see that Virginia and Maryland have partially closed several of the Potomac bridges for inspections and repairs. Due to the traffic tailbacks, Washington might actually have been inaccessible due to traffic conditions. Don’t blame the messenger. Apple might have been warning its users appropriately while Google was directing its users into impassible gridlock.
This may be one area that differs between Apple Maps and Google Maps in giving directions. Google may say a direction is unavailable only if there is no possible path to the destination and note that traffic conditions are bad by coloring the trouble route areas, whereas Apple Maps may just not give you directions if traffic is deemed by their algorithm to be impassible. This could be due to Apple Maps possibly having less condition data than Google. Waze drivers may have made the difference here.
I trust that most readers of Macdailynews, if they lost their phone, could use good old-fashioned navigational skills to find their way to Washington D.C . . . now, if a teenager losers their phone, you end up with that girl in the New York Hotel tackling the 14 year old boy — “That’s My iPhone!”
If Apple blatantly did this they should be ashamed of themselves. Heads need to roll Tim Cook!
Talk about the conspiracy-theory mindset. I suppose the assumption here is that some Antifa sympathizer at Apple thought that nobody in the entire United States of America was going to be looking up directions to our national capital except pro-Trump demonstrators, so he scrambled the directions to inconvenience them. “Paranoia strikes deep, into your life it will creep.”