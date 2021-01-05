Apple Maps fails to provide directions to Washington D.C. ahead of ‘March for Trump’ rally (update: issue fixed)

Many reports are surfacing on Twitter and elsewhere that Apple Maps is failing to provide directions to Washington D.C. one day ahead of January 6th, the date of the “March For Trump” rally.

When Washington D.C. is entered into Apple’s Map app’s Directions feature, it returns only, “Directions Not Available. Directions are not available at this time becauase of current road conditions.”

Wtf. Apple Maps blocked directions to Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/n263NPeXnw — Secret Agent (@SeekretAgent) January 5, 2021

So Apple Maps is censoring directions to Washington DC now? pic.twitter.com/PXvu3mmVa4 — NY_Patriot (@NYPatriot7) January 5, 2021

So if you go into maps and type in “Washington DC” hit directions it shows this…. they are blocking anyone coming to DC from getting directions. pic.twitter.com/TcR21vkpfp — Courtney (@coco2love_) January 5, 2021

Just tried to get directions on Apple Maps to Washington DC, tells me they are not available pic.twitter.com/2c9MirjSFz — Lisa M (@tracygirl58) January 5, 2021

MacDailyNews Note: We tested Apple Maps and found the same “Directions are not available at this time because of current road conditions” statement when trying to generate driving directions to Washington D.C. at 4pm EDT.

We tested Google Maps and driving directions to Washington D.C. works as expected at 4:15pm EDT.

At 4:20pm EDT, Apple Maps still fails to provide directions to Washington D.C., however when typing “National Mall,” for example, the app provides driving directions as usual.

UPDATE, 1:36pm PST / 4:36pm EST: Apple Maps has within the last minute or so restored driving directions to “Washington D.C.”

