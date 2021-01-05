Apple will modify executive bonuses based on social, environmental, other values

Apple said in its annual proxy filing on Tuesday that it will modify executive cash bonuses based on progress toward the company’s social, environmental, and other “Apple Values.”
Apple Values reflect our commitment to leave the world better than we found it and to create powerful tools for others to do the same. — Apple Inc.
Apple’s DEF 14A, Proxy Statement (definitive), Jan 05, 2021:
…2021 executive compensation program will reflect the following changes:
• 2021 Annual Cash Incentive: Beginning in 2021, an environmental, social, and governance modifier based on Apple Values and other key community initiatives will be incorporated into our annual cash incentive program. This change will further motivate Apple’s executive team to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results.
• CEO Compensation: For the first time since he was promoted to the CEO role in 2011, Mr. Cook’s 2021 compensation will include a long-term equity award. This award will better align the structure of his time-based and performance-based equity incentives with the awards of our other named executive officers.
We believe that business, at its best, serves the public good, empowers people around the world, and binds us together as never before. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
MacDailyNews Note: Click the thumbnail below for Apple’s 2021 Proxy Statement “Apple Values.”
8 Comments
Apple, communist China same difference. It’s a social credit score.
“Get your thinking right or you’re not getting paid.” – Tim Cook, socialist dictator wannabe
Most companies say, “Comply with company policy and you will be rewarded. Defy company policy and you will be fired.” Apple’s values are no secret—they are posted online—and every employee was aware of them when he or she accepted the job. Linking one’s efforts in furthering corporate objectives to employee compensation is what most companies do. Since the two Steves founded the company, Apple has always seen technology as a tool for social progress, not as an end in itself. After all these years, nobody should find that shocking.
If Social progress means slave labor then Apple is on target. Make no mistake Apple social progress is just marketing BS. The moment human rights threatens that greedy 36% profit margin then we see apples true priorities.
https://stream.org/these-companies-are-linked-to-forced-uighur-slave-labor/
https://apple.news/Ag0aDxmf6RUG9y2kQzDYXMg
*anybody notice the high vote counts, it’s China social army… get use to it
Apple. We value diversity of skin color (that’s the first thing we check, like all good liberal racists), but not diversity of thought.
Wow…with one swipe, you made one great leap…in the direction of exaggeration.
I love it I LOOOVE IT! 🙂 And all the Trump supporters here are going to continue buying their products, giving them money to continue their leftist goals! Thanks Trump supporters! They could certainly do it without you, but it’s much more delicious knowing that if you buy ANOTHER Apple product, it’s very clear where your money’s going 🙂
And, for a few, cue the videos of folks destroying devices they’ve already paid for. LOL
We’re you born fscking stupid or did you have to practice?