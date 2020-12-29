Apple’s HomePod mini can now be powered by 18W adapters and battery packs for portable use

Apple’s 14.3 software update for the HomePod and HomePod mini allows the smart speakers to be powered by select 18W chargers and battery packs.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The HomePod mini now works with Apple’s own 18W USB-C power adapter and select third-party 18W power adapters from brands like Aukey. One user was even able to power the HomePod mini with an 18W battery pack from Cygnett, allowing for portable use.

Previously, when attempting to use the HomePod mini with a power adapter rated below 20W, the speaker would simply display an orange light and not function. This may still be the case with certain 18W power adapters, as certain power profiles may be required.

Apple includes a 20W power adapter with the HomePod mini, but many customers may have an 18W power adapter from an iPhone 11 Pro or other device.