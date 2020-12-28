Dow Jones futures rise as President Trump signs stimulus deal

Dow Jones futures rose Monday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday night.

Ed Carson for Investor’s Business Daily:

Shortly after Dow futures started trading, President Trump tweeted, “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!”

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Trump signed the combined $900 billion stimulus deal and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending legislation Sunday night, after threatening for several days to block it…

Trump, in a statement, said that the GOP-held Senate will hold a vote on raising the direct checks to $2,000, after the Democrat-led House presumably approves such a measure on Monday. Trump had called for $2,000 checks as he balked at signing the stimulus deal last week. He also said that Congress will review repealing Section 230 that provides liability protection to internet companies as well as investigate his claims of voter fraud.

Among the megacap stocks, Apple (AAPL) is performing the best, with big recent gains; it’s running through several early buy points and toward record highs… Apple stock rose 4.15% last week to 131.91, after a 3.5% gain in the prior week. It’s up 10.8% so far in December… Apple stock has a world-beating $2.24 trillion market valuation.