Move over Peloton, Apple could become a fitness powerhouse with Fitness+

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, delivers inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere.

Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV alongside inspiring workout content for an unparalleled, highly personalized, immersive experience, set to motivating music from the world’s top artists. Whether users are looking for a daily routine, want to try something new, know what they like to do, or are just getting started, Fitness+ offers workouts for everyone from a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

In my experience, Apple Fitness+ is a legitimate at-home workout option for Apple Watch owners who are either looking to get into shape or want a challenge beyond their usual exercise regimen. And with coronavirus vaccines only now being shipped, it’s a great alternative if you’re not quite ready to go to a crowded gym. I chose the “30-minute treadmill with Sam” routine… What’s impressive is that the setup doesn’t require you to have a specific treadmill, or bike or rowing machine for that matter. Instead, you get cues in the workout telling you to change your machine to a certain setting. At $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, Apple Fitness+ is less expensive than the $12.99 per month for the Peloton app or gyms like Planet Fitness that cost $10 per month… If you’re trying to get into shape and need the motivation to get started, or just that extra boost of confidence while working out, Apple’s lineup of trainers does that job extremely well. The only downside is that classes are added weekly, and you’re not going to get the kind of live classes Peloton offers. But outside of that, Fitness+ is a fantastic workout app that will help you get the blood pumping, and actually enjoy exercising.

MacDailyNews Take: If you have an Apple Watch Series 3 or higher, give Apple Fitness+ a try!