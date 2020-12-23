Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Enjoyable extremes

Apple’s diminutive 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini is reportedly the least in demand of the new iPhone 12 family. Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 6.7-inch, camera-laden behemoth.

Jason Snell for Six Colors:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro share a size, if not features. But bracketing them are the two outliers, each sharing a set of features with one of the 6.1-inch phones back at home base.

My only real complaint about the iPhone 12 mini is shared with the larger iPhone 12: I think Apple made a mistake in making the second rear camera on these phones an ultrawide rather than a telephoto. The vast majority of the photos I take on my phone are using the standard “wide” lens, but I find myself very rarely using the ultrawide, which can take some strange distorted photos — and I miss having the telephoto lens that’s now standard only on the iPhone Pro models… if these non-Pro phones can only use two lenses, I still feel like Apple omitted the wrong one.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone ever made, by pretty much any measurement… Tthe iPhone 12 Pro Max is great because it is a phone designed without any real fear that it will be considered too big, too heavy, too bulky, or even too expensive. It’s an enormous slab of a device, dense and substantial—which is exactly what it should be. When I carry it, I feel like I’m holding a camera rather than a phone. If there ever was a phone that deserved to be called Pro, it’s this one.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is an outlier in another way: It’s got a better camera than even the iPhone 12 Pro. The standard “wide” camera has an additional optical image stabilization system, and the telephoto camera has a bigger optical zoom. You buy more, you get more.

I think Apple should continue down this path with the Pro Max.