Apple asks court to overturn $1.1 billion Caltech Wi-fi patent trial ruling

In a joint effort, Apple and Broadcom are trying to overturn the results of the January 2020 Caltech Wi-Fi patent trial, along with its $1.1 billion ruling against the two companies.

Caltech has accused Apple of selling various iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models, along with other Wi-Fi products, that incorporate IRA/LDPC encoders and/or decoders in Broadcom chips that allegedly infringe on Caltech’s patents.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

A new filing made by Apple and Broadcom on Thursday urges the court to overturn the results of the trial. The brief suggests that the original trial was conducted with “multiple legal errors.” The patent trial that concluded in January 2020 found Apple and Broadcom guilty of infringing on patents owned by the California Institute of Technology for WiFi. “These rulings unfairly prejudiced appellants,” the appeal brief [for Apple and Broadcom] said,” and greatly hampered their ability to rebut Caltech’s repeated emphasis at trial on the supposed importance of the patents-in-suit, which led to an enormous — and unwarranted — damages award.”

MacDailyNews Take: All of the university’s claims against Apple simply resulted from using Broadcom’s chips, which is why Apple says the company is “merely an indirect downstream party.” If anybody, Broadcom should be on the hook for this Caltech patent litigation, not Apple.