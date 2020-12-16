Apple said launch Airpods Pro ‘Lite’ without noise canceling in 2021

After just this month unveiling the AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound, TheElec is reporting on Tuesday morning that Apple will launch a “Lite” version of its Airpods Pro wireless earphones without noise canceling feature in the first half of 2021.
A South Korean material supplier is currently developing a system-in-package (SiP) with Airpods’ H1 chip.
The SiP used for H1 chip in the regular Airpods Pro was round shaped like a mouse. The SiP for the H1 chip in the Lite version will be a simple square shape. The supplier will go through Apple’s quality review within the year and begin mass production next year.
A person familiar with the matter said the Lite version will be priced 20% cheaper than the normal Airpods Pro which has noise canceling tech.
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, third generation AirPods!
“AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020
Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020
DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020
The shorter stem would be less conspicuous which is a good. Whether the tight fit will work for everyone is another issue. I love the standard AirPods because they are easy to put in and the sound quality is consistent. I am yet to try the AirPod Pro (waiting on Gen 2) and wonder if the way the units fit in the ear changes the sound quality. I had that issue with other in ear phones that had the same approach.
They should just call them AirPods gen 3? I mean, the NC is really the big difference between Airpods and AirPods Pro…
Apple and it’s naming is truly psychotic.