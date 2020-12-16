Apple in talks to acquire two John Lasseter-produced animated films

Apple has been in prolonged conversations to acquire two John Lasseter-produced titles from Skydance Animation, “Luck” and “Spellbound,” Variety reports, citing “multiple insiders with knowledge of the discussions.”

Matt Donnelly and Brent Lang for Variety:

The two films would anchor what sources called a larger agreement between David Ellison’s animation division and the streamer, which has yet to be reached. WME is also said to be involved in the negotiations, which also includes a theatrical release component.

The handful of executives who screened footage of “Luck” called it “vintage Lasseter,” citing the dazzling production value and commercial appeal the producer is known for, said insiders.

[“Luck”] is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world… “Spellbound” is a musical fantasy set in a world of magic where a young girl sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two…