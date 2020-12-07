Apple may unveil new sixth-generation Apple TV hardware, Fitness+ tomorrow

The rumors mill has been intimating that Apple will release an unannounced product on Tuesday, December 8th and leaker L0vetodream says the long-expected new sixth-generation Apple TV may be the headliner alongside the debut of Fitness+.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

The hardware release could be timed with the release of Apple Fitness+, the new subscription exercise program also launching this month.

Master of cryptography and extremely specific Apple leaks @L0vetodream tweeted on Tuesday that perhaps “Cook himself didn’t know that Apple would release a new Apple TV this year” in a reference to the long-rumored update to the Apple TV 4K. The fifth-generation Apple TV hardware was the first to enable 4K video output, but the A10X Fusion isn’t the best fit for a streaming box in the age of Apple Arcade and the A12X and A14 processor.

Pair it with the report that Apple told its support team to prepare for a new product release on December 8 and we just might have a new Apple TV on our hands.

Apple is also expected to release iOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, and more software updates any day now. Releasing a new Apple TV hardware box with Apple Fitness+ which is promised before the end of the year would be a great end of a busy Apple product release year.