Apple releases 14.2.1 Software for HomePod and HomePod Mini

A month after the release of the 14.2 HomePod software, Apple today released new 14.2.1 software designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.
According to Apple’s release notes for the update, it adds “general performance and stability improvements.” The prior update, 14.2, added support for new Siri and Intercom functionality.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod, but the HomePod can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our HomePod update how to.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating, HomePod and/or HomePod mini users, automatically or otherwise!