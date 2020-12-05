Apple TV+ releases singalong video for ‘Stillwater’ theme song

Apple has released a 2:35 singalong video for the theme song, “Never Ending Dream,” of the children’s series’ “Stillwater” on Apple TV+.

Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it. “Stillwater” is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Apple TV+ is home to new, original series from some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming. In addition to Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+ features series from Peanuts, the upcoming “Fraggle Rock” series from The Jim Henson Company, and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Note: “Stillwater” is now available on Apple TV+ for kids of all ages. Enjoy!