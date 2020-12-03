Vodafone Deutschland provides free Apple TV 4K to GigaTV customers

Vodafone Deutschland has begun providing its over-the-top TV service, GigaTV, along with Apple TV 4K units on loan during their contract period directly from Vodafone.

Stuart Thomson for Digital TV Europe:

Vodafone customers will also be able to use Apple’s single sign-on process on the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, enabling them to get instant access to GigaTV content via all Apple devices.

As part of the Apple TV 4K offer, Vodafone customers can also use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as having the option of buying or renting content. They can use Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other apps, including games, fitness, and education.

Vodafone customers will also benefit from free access to Apple TV+ for one year.

Vodafone also offers its TV customers Apple TV 4K as a multiroom solution, so that Apple TV 4K can be used in another room or an existing GigaTV cable contract can be expanded by up to two additional Apple TV 4K for maximum entertainment in all rooms. The monthly costs for Apple TV 4K as a multiroom solution is €10 euros per device.