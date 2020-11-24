Watch Apple’s M1 Macs to drive up to 6 external displays

Apple’s tech specs state that the M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro M1 support up to one (1) external display up to 6K at 60Hz while the Mac mini can support two displays: up to one external 6K display at 60Hz over USB-C/Thunderbolt and one display (up to 4K at 60Hz) over HDMI. However, it looks like Apple may be underselling the M1 Macs’ external display capabilities.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Just like we’ve seen in the past when Mac compatibility with Apple’s Pro Display XDR was found to be broader than Apple says, it appears that M1 Macs can indeed run up to 6 external displays with good performance… at least in early testing.

YouTuber Ruslan Tulupov has shared two videos demonstrating the workaround he discovered (via MacRumors).

The workaround isn’t too complicated and involves downloading the DisplayLink software for macOS (Tulupov says works fine with Big Sur) and picking up a 4K DisplayPort to USB 3.0 adapter (and/or HDMI adapter).

Depending on how many displays you want to run with this trick, you might need a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter or a Thunderbolt or USB-C dock as well as additional cables, etc.