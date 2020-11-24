Foxconn finally fires up Wisconsin factory hailed by President Trump

Finally breathing life into a factory hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Foxconn Technology Group plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its Wisconsin factory, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Debby Wu and Mark Bergen for Bloomberg News:
The Taiwanese company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive move. The under-utilized factory should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp.’s Ice Lake server chips, they said. Foxconn is setting up surface-mount technology assembly lines that it will use to place semiconductors onto circuit boards, they added.
Foxconn, known also as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is one of several Taiwanese firms exploring ways to expand in America and lessen a reliance on Chinese production bases. The company has also sought to diversify a business that counts on Apple Inc. for half its revenue, including by courting more American clients. On Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. won city-level incentives for a $12 billion chip plant in Phoenix, another step toward bringing high-tech manufacture back to the U.S. and addressing security concerns over the industry’s supply chain.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally, some movement by Foxconn in Wisconsin!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
