Apple’s HomePod mini shipping times slip into next year across Europe

Shipping times for Apple’s all-new HomePod mini smart speaker have already slipped into next year across Europe.

HomePod mini is the newest addition to the HomePod family that delivers impressive sound, Siri support, and a smart home experience that offers comfort and convenience without complexity. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed. HomePod mini will be available in white and space gray at a great price of just US$99.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

In the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, for example, the delivery time for a ‌HomePod mini‌ ordered today in either space gray or white is as long as five to six weeks, and in Germany has even slipped to between six and seven weeks, taking shipping into mid-January. In fact, with the exception of the U.S. and India, global stocks of ‌HomePod mini‌ are so low right now that anyone seeking to have one shipped for a holiday gift and who has yet to get their order in is very likely going to be disappointed.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, with HomePod mini shipping times slipping into next year, Apple failed to make enough units of a desired new product for Christmas, leaving money on the table.

People who were considering HomePod mini as a Christmas gift are not likely to defer their purchase into next year, but will likely instead spend that money on another gift that will arrive by Christmas Day, perhaps even another smart speaker of similar price, but not in Apple’s ecosystem.

So, yet again, Apple is losing potential customers to other ecosystems – meaning they’re gone for an extended period of time, if not forever — due to poor planning by the resident “operations geniuses” on a product that’s already two years late.