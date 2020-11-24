Apple has become a dividend powerhouse. At the end of October, upon announcing record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion, Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the company’s common stock.
Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:
One of the key portions of my portfolio that as far as dividend payers goes is Apple. Apple stock wasn’t even a dividend payer when I first added Apple to my portfolio a decade or more ago, I think. Apple first started paying its dividend back in 2012 and since then has become something of a dividend powerhouse.
I’m sure many investors recall that when Steve Jobs was at the helm, he was firmly against paying dividends to investors. He preferred to put all of the Apple’s money into the growth of the business and look forward to the future, and had received a lot of pressure from a number of different quarters about potentially paying a dividend. After Steve Jobs was no longer with Apple and sadly no longer with us, such a genius and such an innovator, then Tim took the helm and Tim Cook decided that paying dividend was a way to go.
Boy, I’ll tell you what a solid dividend payer Apple has become over the last few years…
Whilst the rate of return is quite low for the Apple dividend, it is a bonus for a growth stock like AAPL.
Even with my holdings, the dividend does not provide sufficient income to live off but it is a nice way to reinvest and growth the number of shares. I estimated a few years back that over the last 6-8 years I have increase the # of shares by ~10% through dividend reinvestment. This will pay off handsomely when i get to retire or sell if the stock continues to grow as now.
Not sure I agree with this.
I hold over 2,200 share of Apple stock. The last reivensted dividend earned me 3.85 shares,
A powerhouse feeding 20 billion circuits 20 watts each. Enough to run two meh LED bulbs. I don’t mind the dividend, but this is peanuts compared to the capital I have tied up.
EMD pays $0.095 per share per month. I think apple is better for growth than dividends.
Im really happy with First Energy (FE) dividend and Apple divi is a bonus.
“Powerhouse”? That’s a little over the top. It’s hardly a ticker that people chose BECAUSE of the divi. Plus, the yield could show a little more correlation to earnings growth.
But hey, its growth multiples over the years just make the divi a cherry on a very big top.
I’d hardly call Apple a dividend powerhouse. Apple spends too much on stock buybacks and too little on dividends. They should flip the percentages of buybacks to dividends. That would really make a difference to investors.