Apple has become a dividend powerhouse. At the end of October, upon announcing record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion, Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the company’s common stock.

Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

One of the key portions of my portfolio that as far as dividend payers goes is Apple. Apple stock wasn’t even a dividend payer when I first added Apple to my portfolio a decade or more ago, I think. Apple first started paying its dividend back in 2012 and since then has become something of a dividend powerhouse.

I’m sure many investors recall that when Steve Jobs was at the helm, he was firmly against paying dividends to investors. He preferred to put all of the Apple’s money into the growth of the business and look forward to the future, and had received a lot of pressure from a number of different quarters about potentially paying a dividend. After Steve Jobs was no longer with Apple and sadly no longer with us, such a genius and such an innovator, then Tim took the helm and Tim Cook decided that paying dividend was a way to go.

Boy, I’ll tell you what a solid dividend payer Apple has become over the last few years…