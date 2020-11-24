Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini driving even stronger demand in Christmas quarter

According to Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are driving even stronger demand for the iPhone 12 lineup. Sankar expects Apple to have a blockbuster holiday quarter with nearly 80 million iPhones produced.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst Krish Sankar has raised his December quarter iPhone build expectations to 79 million [a 13% year-over-year increase], up from 76 million in the previous month, based on strong initial demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Sankar attributed the uptick in build estimates at least partly to the release of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini earlier in November. Both devices launched later than their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 counterparts, which debuted in October.

The [four] new iPhone 12 models now represent 82% of the iPhone mix for the four quarter of the year, up from an average of 72% in the prior two Apple handset cycles.

Sankar’s preliminary build forecast for the first quarter of 2021 also rose to 47 million units, up from 42 million in October, on expectations for the new 5G-equipped iPhone 12 sales momentum to continue well into the new year. That’s not only a 27% year-over-year increase during the coronavirus-impacted Q1 2020, but it also a “material improvement” over 41 million units produced in Q1 2019.