Apple TV+ and PBS team up for special broadcasts of ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

“Peanuts” fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” To complement their release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT (check local listings).

The classic holiday “Peanuts” specials will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from December 11 through December 13.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 120 awards nominations and 39 wins and accolades in 12 months, including a Primetime Emmy Award, Daytime Emmy Awards, SAG Award, NAACP Image Award, Critics Choice Award, Peabody Award and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: So, there ya go, Charlie Brown bellyachers! Watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS and/or PBS Kids — ad free, no less — and quit yer whinin’.