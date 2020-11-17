Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist

In UK truck heist, thieves stole millions of dollars worth of Apple goods. Police in the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they were hunting for thieves who made off with 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) worth of Apple products after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England.

Michael Holden for Reuters:

The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard who they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate. There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about nine miles to the town of Lutterworth where the 48 pallets of the Apple goods were loaded into a third vehicle.

MacDailyNews Take: It is kind of ironic it happened on the M1, huh? So, if you’re wondering why your iPhone, iPad, or Mac hasn’t arrived in England, now you know.