Leaker: Apple still has a ‘Christmas surprise’ coming this year

Twitter user @L0vetodream, a reliable source of Apple leaks, offers cryptic leaks to Apple fans. L0vetodream is today teasing that Apple will have a “Christmas surprise” coming this year.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

L0vetodream’s track record is nearly rock solid. Most recently, accurately predicted that the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air would be the first Apple Silicon Macs. The leaker also accurately reported that Apple would introduce a HomePod mini this year, a new Apple Watch Series 6 color, the iOS 14 release date, the iPad Air price, and much more. Today’s tweet simply teases that “you’ll get a Christmas surprise from Apple” and that it is “good for winter” and a “winter exclusive.”

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: A Christmas surprise from Apple and that it is good for winter? Get ready for some winter earmuffs from Apple: AirPods Studio!

One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. Reportedly, AirPods Studio will have “neck detection” via sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck which can be used to keep AirPods Studio powered on while the music is paused, the same as when users take just one of the AirPods out of their ear.