Leaker: Apple still has a ‘Christmas surprise’ coming this year

No Comments

Twitter user @L0vetodream, a reliable source of Apple leaks, offers cryptic leaks to Apple fans. L0vetodream is today teasing that Apple will have a “Christmas surprise” coming this year.

Leaker: Apple still has a ‘Christmas surprise’ coming this year
Leaker: Apple still has a Still from Apple’s 2010 Christmas Commercial “Under the Covers” for iPhone 4

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

L0vetodream’s track record is nearly rock solid. Most recently, accurately predicted that the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air would be the first Apple Silicon Macs. The leaker also accurately reported that Apple would introduce a HomePod mini this year, a new Apple Watch Series 6 color, the iOS 14 release date, the iPad Air price, and much more.

Today’s tweet simply teases that “you’ll get a Christmas surprise from Apple” and that it is “good for winter” and a “winter exclusive.”

MacDailyNews Take: A Christmas surprise from Apple and that it is good for winter? Get ready for some winter earmuffs from Apple: AirPods Studio!

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered two icons representing light and dark versions of Apple’s high-end headphones in iOS 14 code.
Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered two icons representing light and dark versions of Apple’s high-end “AirPods Studio” headphones in iOS 14 code.

One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. Reportedly, AirPods Studio will have “neck detection” via sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck which can be used to keep AirPods Studio powered on while the music is paused, the same as when users take just one of the AirPods out of their ear.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,