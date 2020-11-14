Whither Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio, Fitness+?

Some things we expect from Apple, but have yet to see, include Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio, Fitness+, a next-gen Apple TV, and more.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

There are a number of compelling Apple products still in the wings…

Back in April of 2019, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was working on a Tile-like tracking device… It’s been a long road to see AirTags arrive and the November event came and went without a launch. This may be a case of Apple seeing unexpected delays… Time will tell but we could see this brand new Apple product launch before long…

In April, Bloomberg reported that [AirPods Studio] will come with swappable magnetic earpads and headband and should launch sometime this year… In October [Jon] Prosser said that AirPods Studio were facing a “major hiccup” in production and that it would be “December AT BEST” before the launch. He also claimed that “key features have now been cut.” Bloomberg followed up shortly after corroborating that the production was delayed due to an issue with the headband…

We found clues early this year about a new Apple TV that could have an A12 or A13 chip as well as a new remote… Whenever we do see the next-gen Apple TV, a price drop could go a long way in Apple making up ground on competitors…