Whither Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio, Fitness+?

Some things we expect from Apple, but have yet to see, include Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio, Fitness+, a next-gen Apple TV, and more.
There are a number of compelling Apple products still in the wings…
Back in April of 2019, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was working on a Tile-like tracking device… It’s been a long road to see AirTags arrive and the November event came and went without a launch. This may be a case of Apple seeing unexpected delays… Time will tell but we could see this brand new Apple product launch before long…
In April, Bloomberg reported that [AirPods Studio] will come with swappable magnetic earpads and headband and should launch sometime this year… In October [Jon] Prosser said that AirPods Studio were facing a “major hiccup” in production and that it would be “December AT BEST” before the launch. He also claimed that “key features have now been cut.” Bloomberg followed up shortly after corroborating that the production was delayed due to an issue with the headband…
We found clues early this year about a new Apple TV that could have an A12 or A13 chip as well as a new remote… Whenever we do see the next-gen Apple TV, a price drop could go a long way in Apple making up ground on competitors…
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, we have quite a lot to look forward to from Apple this year and into 2021.
We certainly expect Fitness+ to debut soon and, as Apple One Premier subscribers, we can’t wait to try it.
Will AirTags make it here in 2020? It seems doubtful as they’re something new that would benefit from exposition at an event rather than just a press release. Perhaps Apple will wait to hold a March event that features AirTags, AirPods Studio, and/or the next-gen Apple TV?
4 Comments
I agree with MDN here they will want an early New Year event and there is precious little to include beyond these products that we can anticipate, so I expect these and something additional most like will be in an event around then.
“Whither” is not a fancy word for “where,” it means “where to,” so “whither Airtags” is short for “where are Airtags going?”
Whither = where to? — “whither are you coming?”
Whence = where from? — “whence are you coming?”
Thither = toward there — “go thither”
Hither = toward here — “come hither”
Thence = from there — “he went thence to the house”
Hence = from here — “he came hence from the house”
We still use thence and hence in the context of reasoning and logic, but not motion. Judges no longer say, “you shall be taken hence (from here) to the place of execution and hanged by the neck until dead.” We might say “one is a dog and the other is a cat; hence they don’t get along.”
Before you use a word, look it up.
A withering and accurate burn. 😜
The day after Thanksgiving would be good for Fitness+. 🙂