Apple releases first public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Just one day after providing the betas to developers, Apple today seeded the first public betas of the upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.3 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.

iOS 14.3 introduces the ProRAW feature Apple announced at the iPhone 12 launch to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. ProRAW lets those who prefer to shoot in RAW take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments while still using the RAW format.

Ecosia, the search engine that plants trees when people conduct searches, can now be set as the default search engine on iPhone and iPad as an alternative to Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing.