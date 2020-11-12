Foxconn sees strong Apple iPhone 12 demand, reiterates major U.S. investment

Apple supplier Foxconn forecast strong demand for the new iPhone 12 in the holiday quarter and said investment in the United States would continue as scheduled and is looking at manufacturing new products in the country.

Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard for Reuters:

“We continue to push forward in Wisconsin as planned, but the product has to be in line with the market demand… there could be a change in what product we make there,” Chairman Liu Young-way said at an investor conference.

Possible new products include those related to servers, telecommunications and artificial intelligence, he later told reporters.

Liu said Foxconn saw “stronger than expected” demand for both smartphones and servers, with strong shipments of Apple’s new iPhone 12 supporting revenue.

Analysts and Liu expect this trend to continue in the coming months. Foxconn is likely to assemble all premium models and 70% of other models, said analysts, including those from Taipei-based Fubon Research.