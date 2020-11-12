Canalys: Apple No.2 in worldwide PC market share

Canalys has pegged Apple at No.2 in worldwide PC market share, because the research firm correctly counts tablets like iPad as personal computers.

The total PC market (including tablets) enjoyed a second successive quarter of stellar growth, with total shipments of 124.5 million units, up 23% year-on-year.

Lenovo led the global market with 23.5 million tablets, notebooks and desktops shipped followed closely by Apple with 22.1 million macs and iPads. HP, Dell and Samsung rounded out the top five. Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million. Detachables (tablets and notebooks) grew 88% and were the second best performing category in personal computing. Within desktops, all-in-ones grew 7% despite an overall desktop market decline of 32%.

Worldwide PC (including tablet) shipments (market share and annual growth)



The worldwide tablet market posted stellar growth in Q3 2020, with shipments of 44.3 million units, up 43% year-on-year.

Worldwide tablet shipments (market share and annual growth)



Across the board, the top five tablet vendors posted both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter growth, a remarkable performance given the strength of shipments in Q2. Apple maintained pole position with shipments of 15.2 million units and growth of 47%. Samsung placed second, breaking the 9 million unit shipment mark for the first time since Q4 2015. Huawei built on its strong position in China and Europe with growth of 38% to secure third place with shipments of 5.1 million units. Amazon and Lenovo rounded out the top five vendors, with growth of 8% and 59% respectively.

“Tablets have come back from the dead as they deliver the perfect balance of mobility and computing power at a wide range of price points during such a crucial time,” said Victoria Li, Canalys Analyst.

MacDailyNews Take: With surging Mac and iPad sales, Apple is without whispering distance of taking the worldwide personal computer crown!