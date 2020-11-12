Apple facing widespread outages affecting macOS Big Sur updates and more

Apple earlier today unleashed its major macOS 11 Big Sur release. While downloads are often slow with the large file and many Mac users trying to get the software at the same time, today download times are noticeably slow and are even failing in many cases. Apple has been working on the outages for most of the day.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

If you’re seeing your Mac that’s running Catalina experiencing major slowdowns and apps not opening, you’re not alone. It looks like an issue with an Apple server connection. Apple has confirmed the issue with downloading macOS Big Sur on its System Status page saying “Users may not be able to download macOS Software Updates on Mac computers. The issue is currently being investigated.” Even after Apple sharing the macOS software update problem has been fixed, users are still seeing an error after Big Sur is downloaded preventing it from being installed. It looks like it will take more time before this is fully ironed out.

MacDailyNews Take: There are a record number of Mac users on the planet today and it looks like Apple wasn’t quite ready for the onslaught, hence the server outages.

Patience, Padawans. Try again a bit later when the rush finally dies down.