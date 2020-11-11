Apple honors America’s veterans

Today and throughout the year, Apple recognizes the immense sacrifices of veterans and their families. In honor of Veterans Day, Apple is proud to spotlight veterans’ stories, legacies, and communities — and to honor and support those who serve.
Supporting Veterans
Apple and its employees are proud to support veterans organizations that are giving back to the community, including non-profits like Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon mobilizes veterans to continue their service to their country and community, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises, including COVID-19. With a donation to Team Rubicon, Apple is helping mobilize the organization’s Greyshirt volunteers who are engaged in hurricane recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast. Apple is also hosting its own volunteer training so that veterans and other employees at Apple are prepared to join the ranks of Team Rubicon’s Greyshirt first responders for deployment at disaster sites.
Earlier this fall, Apple teamed up with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to increase veterans’ access to virtual care benefits with iPad. This VA iPad program provides qualifying veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to access telehealth services and currently helps more than 80,000 veterans across the country connect to VA health care services virtually. And as of last year, veterans across the nation and surrounding territories who receive their care through the Veterans Health Administration can also use the Health Records feature in the Health app on iPhone to see a fuller, more comprehensive picture of their health that includes information from multiple providers.
Today on the App Store, users can learn more about Team RWB (Team Red, White & Blue), an app that brings veterans together through fitness events and community service. The App Store also features a collection of apps that lend a hand to those serving in the military. Apps like Sandboxx (Sandbox Family Communication) and Sesame for Military Families (Sesame Street) help family members process life’s changes, while Hero Care (American Red Cross) and Meditation Studio (InteraXon) provide veterans with health and wellness resources.
Apple is also providing up to a four-month free trial of Apple Music for veterans who sign up for the service anytime in November. Additionally, current and veteran members of the US Military, National Guard, and Reserve are eligible for special pricing on Apple products and accessories throughout the year with Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program.
Celebrating Veteran Stories
To highlight the breadth of stories reflecting military and veteran experiences, the Apple TV app features a Military Stories collection surfacing movies and shows that tell the rich stories of those who have served. Apple Books also presents the Saluting our Veterans collection to help readers discover stories with powerful themes ranging from experiences of war to the transition back to civilian life.
Today, customers in the US with an Apple Watch can earn a special limited edition Activity award and animated stickers in honor of Veterans Day. To participate, just record any workout of 11 minutes or more.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks to all of America’s veterans for your service!
8 Comments
Today I honor those who serve in non-military front line wars in the civilian sector to aid the many and growing poor, sick, and unsheltered. Their service is thankless and their tasks are underfunded, disrespected, and often ignored by Congress, the courts, and federal and state legislatures.
While there is that one ceremonial guard spiffily dressed, well-taken-care-of in a spacious park guarding an especially singled out Unknown Soldier — with a questionable military history — in order to evoke synthetic and unearned compassion for the Military Industrial Complex as well as to divert attention away from the American public that the unjust war economy lives on and thrives, there are countless unsheltered destitute folks who die unceremoniously on the river bottom, under bridges, and on urban sidewalks but are unguarded in order to be forgotten.
Your inability to distinguish between the noble sacrifice of some young man from a century ago and your political obsessions, proves that leftists are pieces of garbage who don’t deserve to live in civilized society.
John you sound like a massive asshole. I’m sure I’m not the first or last person to tell you this in your miserable life. GFY.
Shocking. I am shocked. Apple has any sentiment for America? Why not take a knee? I mean, especially on Veterans Day, all the liberals at Apple should walk outside and burn the US Flag. You know, support the whole burn the system down and all. It’s all platitudes and Apple doesn’t have an EFFING American shred in them.
While burning the US flag is constitutionally protected patriotic speech, refusing to burn the US flag does not prove patriotism.
Hard to tell if you’re really that stupid, an asshole, or both. You literally stand for nothing and fail to realize the irony of those who’ve lost their life so you can freely be a leftist asshole.
Corporate patriotism ends when the parade is over.
I’m a vet from the Vietnam War Era. Growing up I would see the “Join The Navy And See The World” posters. I was nothing special, just a simple Yeoman, but I loved sea duty and did see the World (Western Pacific Area) from Japan down through Sydney & Perth – plus Hawaii multiple times,
While not always “fun” I was always aware that I was serving my country and I was proud of that ability. I still am.
I don’t, however. believe in all the anti-military screaming that continually pops up over the years,
Like it or not the US needs a large military with experienced personnel in all areas, You cannot develop a sailor in a technical field with 20 years experience overnight, Same with ship commanding officers or Admirals in a few months. It takes 20 years to get 20 years experience.
And it is also important that quality people are recruited and retained. The competition for admission to our service academies is pretty stiff and we have long term benefits from those programs.
At the same time, I am a supporter for universal health care via a combination of private and public health insurance. I like the Aussie system a lot because it eliminated cost shifting, which is the cost killer in the US. That’s not a “liberal” approach – it’s a moderate, intelligent that delivers better statistical outcomes and a significantly lower cost.