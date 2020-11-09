Apple silicon-powered Macs could revive the PC chip wars – analysts

Apple on Tuesday is expected to unveil new Apple silicon-powered Macs that replace Intel CPUs, a move that could reignite a race to control the market for personal computer chips.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The market has been dominated by Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc since 2006, when Apple joined most other major computer makers in using chips based on Intel’s ‘x86’ computing architecture.

On Tuesday Apple is expected to start a two-year process of ending its nearly 15-year relationship with Intel by introducing Mac computers with Apple-designed chips based on computing architecture technology from Arm Ltd…

Apple’s forthcoming machines already have competition from Qualcomm, which since 2016 has worked with Microsoft Corp to adapt the Windows operating system to Qualcomm’s Arm-based processors… Those devices are niche sellers today, but Apple’s entry into the market is likely to grab consumer attention around the emerging technology shift, especially if Apple begins to develop chips that rival Intel’s performance.

“Apple diving headstrong into Arm will speed this up,” said Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy… Ben Bajarin, principal analyst for consumer market intelligence at Creative Strategies, said the critical test for Arm-based computers will be whether developers rewrite software used by big businesses, which are still the largest purchasers of machines.