Apple’s HomePod mini sold out on its first day. Apple’s all-new HomePod mini can no longer be preordered for delivery on its November 13th launch date.

HomePod mini is designed to fit anywhere in the house. Its elegant shape is wrapped in a perfectly seamless mesh fabric that’s virtually transparent to the sound passing through it. A backlit touch surface on the top provides quick control.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Anyone who wanted a HomePod mini as soon as possible should have ordered it Friday morning. A few hours later, and the Space Gray version of this $99 smart speaker is sold out until December. And the White version is longer available for delivery on November 16, the earliest day it reaches customer hands. But the extra wait isn’t long, as this version can be delivered as soon as Nov. 17. HomePod mini currently isn’t listed as available for pickup in Apple retail stores during launch week.

MacDailyNews Take: While it’s good news that Apple’s HomePod mini sold out on first day, there’s no telling just how many HomePod mini units Apple had on hand, but now that the company has more data on demand, they can get their HomePod mini suppliers to work on quickly replenishing supply.