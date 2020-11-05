Apple said to face shortages in power chips for iPhone 12

Complicating its ability to meet holiday demand, Apple is facing a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Debby Wu and Giles Turner for Bloomberg:

It’s unclear to what extent the bottleneck may limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

MacDailyNews Take: So, in other words, not likely a problem at all.

Power management is more important in the iPhone 12 than for its predecessors given additional camera features and 5G capabilities, increasing Apple’s need for these components. It recently launched four 5G models and analysts expect strong consumer demand for the devices. During a recent conference call with analysts, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook warned about supply constraints for the iPhone 12, Mac, iPad and some Apple Watch models — although he didn’t specifically mention power-management chips.

MacDailyNews Take: Suppliers want to keep one client happy above all others: Apple. This smacks of a non-story ginned up in order to tamp down the stock price – the use of the words “may,” “unclear,” etc. alongside anonymous sources are dead giveaways that this article’s foundation is shoddy at best, and perhaps even non-existent. Hey, what whatever happened to those secret Chinese spy chips and where’s your retraction, Bloomberg?