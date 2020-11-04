Speed test: A14 Bionic-powered iPhone 12 destroys Samsung Note 20 Ultra

You know those goofy app-loading speed tests (ridiculed by Apple software chief Craig Federighi)? Well, for what it’s worth, Apple’s A14 Bionic-powered iPhone has retaken the throne.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

While app loading-style speeds tests like these aren’t a reason alone for which smartphone to pick, it’s a good illustration of how competitive the market is and how efficient iPhones are with Apple making both the hardware and software.

For example, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro beat the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by a touch over 17 seconds across the two rounds of testing and has 6GB RAM compared to the Note’s 12GB RAM. The tight integration Apple can do with the new A14 chip, the rest of the iPhone 12 hardware, and iOS remains a strong advantage.

Another interesting aspect is the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $300 less than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra list price ($200 less if comparing to the 12 Pro Max). And the iPhone 12 and 12 mini that both feature the A14 chip cost even less.