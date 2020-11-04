Apple iPads set to go Mini LED in early 2021

According to a new report, Apple iPads are set to get Mini LED displays early next year. Mini LED display are LED-backlit LCD with Mini LED–based backlighting supporting over a thousand of Full array local dimming (FALD) zones. This allows deeper blacks and a higher contrast ratio.

Electronic Times:

LG Display is preparing to supply its Mini LED backlight LCDs to Apple.

According to the industry on November 1, LG Display plans to supply its Mini LED backlight LCDs to Apple. These LCDs are expected to be used for Apple’s new iPads that will be released early next year.

It is reported that Apple will release its new iPads sometime during the first quarter of next year.

Mini LED is a LED that is smaller than LEDs that are currently used for TVs, lighting, and cars. Because it is about 50% smaller than normal LEDs, more Mini LEDs can be used for single display than normal LEDs. As a result, Mini LED helps provide a brighter and clearer screen. Not only does it improve brightness and contrast, it is also able to display black color even clearer through “local dimming” technology that partially controls LEDs.