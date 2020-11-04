Bank of Ireland rolls out Apple Pay support

Finally, Bank of Ireland customers can use Apple Pay for transactions after the banker announced that it now supports the contactless payment technology on its platform.

Will Goodbody for RTÉ.ie:

It has been a long wait for Bank of Ireland customers. Apple Pay was first introduced to the Irish market in 2017 through Ulster Bank and KBC, before being added by AIB. However, Bank of Ireland’s technology infrastructure did not allow the technology to be used and the bank has been going through a major IT overhaul. Bank of Ireland’s rollout means Permanent TSB is the last of the main retail banks [in Ireland] not to offer the service, although it said today it would add it in the coming weeks.

MacDailyNews Note: To set up Apple Pay, Bank of Ireland customers simply need to open the Wallet app on their device, tap the “+” button, and follow the steps to add their credit or debit cards. Congrats, Bank of Ireland customers!