Apple supplier Qualcomm forecasts first-quarter sales above estimates

Apple supplier Qualcomm forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it ramps up chip sales for Apple Inc’s 5G iPhone 12 family.

Reuters:

Qualcomm, which makes the bulk of profits from its licensing business, said revenue from the unit was $1.51 billion (£1.16 billion), above FactSet estimates of $1.30 billion.

Qualcomm this year returned to being a major supplier for Apple, supplying chips that help the new iPhone 12 models connect to high-speed 5G networks.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue of between $7.8 billion and $8.6 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $7.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue from the company’s chip segment, its largest by sales, was $4.97 billion, compared with FactSet estimates of $4.59 billion. It expects revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion for the unit during the first quarter, ahead of FactSet estimates of $5.71 billion.

Apple has not provided a specific forecast figure for its crucial holiday shopping quarter, making Qualcomm’s sales forecast for the chip unit a proxy to gauge demand for new iPhones.